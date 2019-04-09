Columbia HS softball team (3-1) defeats Bloomfield

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD, NJ – Claire Salinardo went 2-for-4 with a double and four RBI and fellow junior Hudson Hassler went 2-for-3 with two runs scored to lead the Columbia High School varsity softball team to a 6-5 win at Bloomfield on Monday, April 8.

Winning Ellie Mischel struck out four to earn over 3 ⅔ innings and Sydney Waldon pitched 3 ⅓ innings and had an RBI at the plate as the Cougars won their second straight to improve to 3-1.

Two days earlier, the Cougars defeated East Orange Campus, 19-1, at home.

Photos by Jerry Simon

Columbia vs. Bloomfield, April 8