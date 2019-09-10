Columbia HS football team defeats Central in season opener

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Columbia High School football team kicked off the season in winning fashion.

Junior quarterback Nick Aaron passed for 154 yards and two touchdowns on six of eight attempts and the Cougars defeated Newark Central, 28-12, Friday, Sept. 6, at Shabazz Stadium in Newark in the season opener.

Aaron threw a 78-yard touchdown pass to junior Kai Arrington and an 18-yard scoring pass to senior tight end Hudson Grumieaux.

Sophomore running back Stephen Henry rushed for 112 yards on 18 carries; and junior Michael Caines had four catches for 79 yards and added a rushing touchdown.

The Cougars will host Memorial of West New York in their home opener this Friday, Sept. 13, at Lynn V. Profeta Field/Underhield Complex at 7 p.m.