Columbia HS boys soccer team seeks progress

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Columbia High School boys soccer team looks to gain more improvement.

The Cougars had a 1-2-1 start to the season through Sept. 11.

The Cougars fell at Nutley, 2-1, in the season opener Sept. 4 and lost to Verona, 1-0, at Underhill Field two days later, both in Super Essex Conference-Liberty Division play.

CHS recorded its first win of the season with a 1-0 decision over Carteret on Sept. 9 at CHS’ Ritzer field in a non-conference game.  Junior Jack Sperduto scored the goal and senior goalie Max Crosby made five saves.

Columbia tied West Orange, 2-2, Sept. 11 at Ritzer field in a SEC crossover game. Sophomore midfielder Charlie Herley and junior midfielder Juff Exilus had the goals for the Cougars.

Upcoming games

Sept. 14, at Irvington, 1 p.m.*

Sept. 16, at Newark Academy, 4 p.m.*

Sept. 20, at Millburn, 6 p.m.**

Sept. 23, Caldwell, 4 p.m., at Ritzer field*

Sept. 26, Seton Hall Prep, 4 p.m., at Ritzer field**

Sept. 28, Bloomfield, 10 a.m., at Underhill field**

*SEC-Liberty Division

** SEC crossover

Photos by Steve Ellmore

Columbia (white jerseys) vs. Nutley, Sept. 4, at Nutley

