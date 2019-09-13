Columbia HS boys soccer team seeks progress

This slideshow requires JavaScript.
MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Columbia High School boys soccer team looks to gain more improvement.
The Cougars had a 1-2-1 start to the season through Sept. 11.
The Cougars fell at Nutley, 2-1, in the season opener Sept. 4 and lost to Verona, 1-0, at Underhill Field two days later, both in Super Essex Conference-Liberty Division play.
CHS recorded its first win of the season with a 1-0 decision over Carteret on Sept. 9 at CHS’ Ritzer field in a non-conference game. Junior Jack Sperduto scored the goal and senior goalie Max Crosby made five saves.
Columbia tied West Orange, 2-2, Sept. 11 at Ritzer field in a SEC crossover game. Sophomore midfielder Charlie Herley and junior midfielder Juff Exilus had the goals for the Cougars.
Upcoming games
Sept. 14, at Irvington, 1 p.m.*
Sept. 16, at Newark Academy, 4 p.m.*
Sept. 20, at Millburn, 6 p.m.**
Sept. 23, Caldwell, 4 p.m., at Ritzer field*
Sept. 26, Seton Hall Prep, 4 p.m., at Ritzer field**
Sept. 28, Bloomfield, 10 a.m., at Underhill field**
*SEC-Liberty Division
** SEC crossover
Photos by Steve Ellmore
Columbia (white jerseys) vs. Nutley, Sept. 4, at Nutley
