Columbia HS field hockey team enjoys great start to season, display strong camaraderie

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — With an impressive 3-1-1 start to the season following a 2-1 win over Cranford on Sept. 14, the Columbia High School field hockey team has shown strong camaraderie, much to the delight of first-year head coach Stephanie Rivera.

“They are so supportive of one another, consistently giving constructive criticism and supporting each other on and off the field,” Rivera wrote in an email to the News-Record.. “Not only that, but their determination, passion and resilience allows them to grow stronger each and every day. They never let mistakes hold them back, rather they use those mistakes as learning opportunities to improve their skills. They consistently reflect on their weaknesses and build on their strengths. They recognize that even after wins, they always have room to grow and be even stronger. They always push themselves and each other to be the absolute best they can be and we can all see it play out on the field.”

Additionally, the Cougars embrace trying new things. “When I present them with a new challenge, they are always ready to take it on with full energy and excitement,” Rivera stated. “They do not simply see winning as a marker of success, they see growing as both individuals and a team, having the ability to play with heart, confidence, and joy as also a huge component of ‘success’.”

Rivera has commended her four senior captains: Annie Pasternak, Alice Condry-Power, Julia Erickson and Julia Vroman. “They are role models in both their actions and their positive, motivational way of leading. In terms of ‘key players,’ it’s hard for me to just identify a few because each player is so essential and pivotal to the success of our team.” Pasternak was the team’s leading scorer with 10 goals and three assists. Kat Turi, a sophomore and new member to the varsity, has three goals.

“Hudson Hassler is another critical member as she and Annie work with such ease together to get the ball down the field,” Rivera stated. “I have to give a shout out to our midfielders, Juli Rufolo, Natalia Zacker and Ruby Sigmund, whose hustle and support on the field helps connect our defense and offense seamlessly. Our resilient, strong defenders: Julia Vroman, Alice Condry-Power, Julia Erickson, Julia Ethan, and Sydney Waldon. The way in which they work together is impeccable–they are fighters who give their all to keep balls out of our circle. And, last but not least, my two outstanding goalies, Jasmine Dallison and Emma Reininga, put their all out on the field. Their strength, communication, and my “coaches on the field” helps tie our team altogether. My girls are a unit on and off the field with so much trust in one another, and that is where our power and strength lies.

“My girls shared that they feel this is the first time they are playing as an actual team which is what is leading to their success thus far—and I couldn’t agree more! I have so much confidence in them and I know they are only going to grow even more from here. My girls have the opportunity to make history this season by ending with a winning record for the first time in nearly 10 years and I can say with the utmost confidence that that is exactly what they’ll do.”

Indeed, Rivera is thrilled to be coaching the Cougars.

“I am so grateful to have the privilege and honor of being Columbia High School field hockey’s new head coach this season. My girls are doing such an incredible job so far this season, and a huge reason for that is the team dynamic and sisterhood they’ve been able to build since preseason.”