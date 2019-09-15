Columbia HS football team crushes Memorial, 41-0, to move to 2-0

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Columbia High School football team defeated Memorial of West New York, 41-0, Friday night, Sept. 13, at Underhill Field to improve to 2-0 on the season.

Sophomore Stephen Henry ran for 140 yards and four touchdowns on 13 carries to lead the Cougars. Henry scored on 1-yard run and an 8-yard run in the first quarter and scored on runs of 26 and 17 yards in the second quarter.

Senior Frederick Holdbrook carried five times for 52 yards, including a one-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and Junior cornerback Michael Caines returned an interception 55 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Caines ran for 25 yards on four carries, junior Joe Holdbrook had 50 rushing yards on six carries, and junior Kai Arrington carried two times for 24 yards.

Junior quarterback Nick Aaron passed for 97 yards and ran for 31 yards on three carries. Senior receiver Abdoul Kone had two catches for 57 yards.

Senior Drew Sinclair was five of six on extra-point kicks.

Defensively, senior end Hudson Grumeaux had five tackles and one fumble recovery, Kone had five tackles at linebacker, senior defensive back Moise Fadael had three tackles and a fumble recovery and senior linebacker Bernie Mercier had two tackles.

The Cougars will visit Bloomfield at Foley Field this Friday night, Sept. 20, at 7 p.m. Bloomfield is 0-2.