Columbia HS student-athletes sign with colleges

Pictured are Columbia High School student-athletes who have signed with their respective colleges. Seated from left to right:: Zaria Berry, Lillian Williams, Meredith Meyer, Lauren Lake, Naomi Joseph, Ceci Munoz, and Morgan Nash. Standing: Dr. Kalisha Morgan, Interim Principal, Sam Maidenberg, Ebuka Egwuonwu, Antonio Green, Julian Lyons, Luke Hayes, Thomas Dandino, Eliot Dix, and Ken Mullen, interim Athletic Director.

MAPLEWOOD, NJ – Several Columbia High School senior student-athletes signed with their respective colleges to continue their athletic careers.

The following is a list of those student-athletes, their sports and college decisions:

FOOTBALL

Ebuka Egwuonwu, The College of New Jersey (Ewing, N.J.)

Luke Hayes, Middlebury College (Vt.)

BOYS SOCCER

Antonio Green, St. Peter’s University (Jersey City, N.J.)

Julian Lyons, Ursinus College (Collegeville, Pa.)

Samuel Maidenberg, Connecticut College (New London, Conn.)

GIRLS SOCCER

Naomi Joseph, Gettysburg College (Pa.)

Meredith Meyer, Case Western Reserve University (Cleveland, Oh.)

Ceci Munoz, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (Cambridge, Mass.)

SWIMMING

Zaria Berry, Cedar Crest College (Allentown, Pa.)

BASEBALL

Eliot Dix, Longwood University (Farmville, Va.)

BOYS LACROSSE

Thomas Dandino, Haverford College (Pa.)

GIRLS LACROSSE

Lauren Lake, Dartmouth College (Hanover, N.H.)

Morgan Nash, Bryn Mawr College (Pa.)

TRACK & FIELD

Lillian Williams, New Jersey Institute of Technology (Newark, N.J.)

 

