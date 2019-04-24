Columbia HS student-athletes sign with colleges

Connect on Linked in

MAPLEWOOD, NJ – Several Columbia High School senior student-athletes signed with their respective colleges to continue their athletic careers.

The following is a list of those student-athletes, their sports and college decisions:

FOOTBALL

Ebuka Egwuonwu, The College of New Jersey (Ewing, N.J.)

Luke Hayes, Middlebury College (Vt.)

BOYS SOCCER

Antonio Green, St. Peter’s University (Jersey City, N.J.)

Julian Lyons, Ursinus College (Collegeville, Pa.)

Samuel Maidenberg, Connecticut College (New London, Conn.)

GIRLS SOCCER

Naomi Joseph, Gettysburg College (Pa.)

Meredith Meyer, Case Western Reserve University (Cleveland, Oh.)

Ceci Munoz, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (Cambridge, Mass.)

SWIMMING

Zaria Berry, Cedar Crest College (Allentown, Pa.)

BASEBALL

Eliot Dix, Longwood University (Farmville, Va.)

BOYS LACROSSE

Thomas Dandino, Haverford College (Pa.)

GIRLS LACROSSE

Lauren Lake, Dartmouth College (Hanover, N.H.)

Morgan Nash, Bryn Mawr College (Pa.)

TRACK & FIELD

Lillian Williams, New Jersey Institute of Technology (Newark, N.J.)