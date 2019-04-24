Columbia HS student-athletes sign with colleges

MAPLEWOOD, NJ – Several Columbia High School senior student-athletes signed with their respective colleges to continue their athletic careers.
The following is a list of those student-athletes, their sports and college decisions:
FOOTBALL
Ebuka Egwuonwu, The College of New Jersey (Ewing, N.J.)
Luke Hayes, Middlebury College (Vt.)
BOYS SOCCER
Antonio Green, St. Peter’s University (Jersey City, N.J.)
Julian Lyons, Ursinus College (Collegeville, Pa.)
Samuel Maidenberg, Connecticut College (New London, Conn.)
GIRLS SOCCER
Naomi Joseph, Gettysburg College (Pa.)
Meredith Meyer, Case Western Reserve University (Cleveland, Oh.)
Ceci Munoz, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (Cambridge, Mass.)
SWIMMING
Zaria Berry, Cedar Crest College (Allentown, Pa.)
BASEBALL
Eliot Dix, Longwood University (Farmville, Va.)
BOYS LACROSSE
Thomas Dandino, Haverford College (Pa.)
GIRLS LACROSSE
Lauren Lake, Dartmouth College (Hanover, N.H.)
Morgan Nash, Bryn Mawr College (Pa.)
TRACK & FIELD
Lillian Williams, New Jersey Institute of Technology (Newark, N.J.)
COMMENTS