Olivia Baker named to Team USATF for the IAAF World Track and Field Relays in Japan

MAPLEWOOD, NJ Olivia Baker, a 2014 Columbia High School graduate and one of the best female track and field athletes in high school state history, has been selected to Team USATF for the 2019 IAAF World Track and Field Relays, May 11-12, in Yokohama, Japan.

Team USATF consists of six Olympians, including three medalists from the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, 17 World Indoor and/or Outdoor Championships team members, 11 World Championships medalists, 13 USATF Indoor/outdoor champions and 14 NCAA champions.

Baker enjoyed an illustrious career at CHS. As a junior in 2013, she became the first athlete to win four gold medals at the NJSIAA State Outdoor Meet of Champions, winning the 100-meters, 200, 400 and 4×400 relay as an anchor. Baker, a two-time Gatorade Track Athlete of the Year, also never lost a 400-meter run in her career in New Jersey. She took second place at the U.S. junior nationals in a state-record 52.46.

Baker continued her career at Stanford University. In her freshman year, Baker took 10th in the 800 at the NCAA Outdoor Nationals. As a sophomore in 2016, she won the Pac-12 title in the 400 and finished runner-up in the 800 at the NCAA Outdoor Nationals, after taking third at the indoor nationals. In her junior season, she took seventh in the 800 at the 2017 NCAA Indoor Nationals and placed eighth in the same event at the NCAA Outdoor Nationals, earning her fifth NCAA first team All-America honor.

As a senior, she won the Pac-12 800 indoor title and took eighth in the 800 at the NCAA Indoors. In the outdoor season, she advanced to her third consecutive NCAA 800-meter final, running a season-best 2:02.76 to finish third in her heat and finished fifth overall.