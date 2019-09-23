Columbia HS football team defeats Bloomfield to improve to 3-0

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Michael Caines, a junior, rushed for 165 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries to lead the Columbia High School football team to a 34-6 win over Bloomfield on Friday night, Sept. 20 , at Foley Field in Bloomfield.

The Cougars, under fourth-year head coach Gary Mobley, remained unbeaten on the season, improving to a 3-0 record. Bloomfield fell to 0-3.

Junior quarterback Nick Aaron also threw a touchdown pass to junior receiver Kai Arrington to spark the Cougars.

Drew Sinclair, a senior, connected on field goals of 27 and 29 yards and converted four extra-point kicks.

The Cougars are experiencing a great turnaround as they have matched the win total of the past three years when they posted consecutive one-win seasons.

CHS stats

Offense

Rushing

Caines, junior: 15 carries for 165 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Stephen Henry, sophomore: 3 carries for 12 yards.

Fred Holdbrook, senior: 4 carries for 16 yards.

Joe Holdbrook, junior: 6 carries for 68 yards.

Passing

Aaron: 3 of 7 completions for 34 yards and 1 TD.

Receiving

Arrington: 2 catches for 18 yards and 1 TD.

Hudson Grumieaux, senior tight end: 1 catch for 16 yards

Kicking

Sinclair: 2 FGs for 27 and 29 yards; 4 extra points converted

Defense

Justin Anderson, junior lineman: 3 tackles, 5 assists, 1 caused fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 1 sack.

Fred Holdbrook, senior lineman: 6 tackles, 7 assists, 4 tackles for losses (TFLs).

Arrington, cornerback: 2 pass breakups (PBU), 1 tackle.

Bernie Mercier, senior linebacker: 2 fumble recoveries, 1 fumble returned for a TD, 5 tackles, 6 assists.

Oneil Gooden, senior lineman: 5 assists, 1 TFL.

Moise Fadael, senior defensive back: 3 assists, 1 caused fumble.

Tristen Reynolds, junior DB , 1 PBU, 4 tackles, 5 assists.

Rudy Lundy, junior DB: 2 tackles, 1 assist.

Victor Chike, senior DL: 1 tackle, 1 assist

Henry, sophomore LB: 1 PBU, 1 tackle.

Caines, cornerback: 2 PBUs, 1 tackle

Max Moore, senior LB: 3 tackles, 5 assists,

Grumieaux, senior DE: 1 tackle.

Jethro Pierre Paul, senior DT: 4 tackles, 5 assists

Joe Holdbrook, junior LB: 2 tackles.

Jachquel Saint Claire: 2 tackles, 1 assist, 1 fumble recovery.

Quincy Saban: 1 recovered fumble

Next game: The Cougars will host West Orange on Sept. 27 at Lynn V. Profeta Field at Underhill Field Complex at 7 p.m. West Orange lost its first game of the season with a 50-18 loss at Don Bosco to move to a 2-1 record.

Photos by Jerry Simon

Columbia vs. Bloomfield