Columbia HS girls track and field team ties for second place at Essex County Relays

MAPLEWOOD, NJ – The Columbia High School girls track and field team tied for second overall at the Essex County Relays May 3 at Livingston HS.

The Cougars and Montclair HS each had 65 points in the team standings. West Orange had 92 points to win the girls team title for the second straight year.

CHS won the 4×800-meter relay (9:59.23) and 4×1,600-meter relay (22:38.89).

Megan Mosteiro and Angel Ezeokoli combined to win the pole vault team event. Mosterio was first overall in the individual standings at 10 feet and Ezeokoli was seventh at 7-6.

Kamille Sabio and Cynthia Agu combined to win the triple jump team event. Sabio was first overall at 34-6 and Agu was third at 33-6.

Columbia also took third place in the 4×100 relay (50.03). The Cougars took fourth place in the 4×200 relay (1:47.68); distance medley relay (13:39.19); 400-meter team intermediate hurdles (3:35.05); and discus team event (167-1); fifth place in the high jump team event (8-6) and sprint medley relay (4:28.03); and sixth place in the 4×400 relay (4:22.22).

On the boys’ side, Columbia finished 11th in the team standings with 10 points.

Callum Howald and Matt McBride combined to win the pole vault team event. Howald was first in the individual standings at 13 feet and McBride tied for sixth at 9-6.

St. Benedict’s Prep won the boys team title.