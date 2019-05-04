Columbia HS softball team rallies to advance in ECT

MAPLEWOOD, NJ – The eighth-seeded Columbia High School varsity softball team rallied for four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to erase a 3-0 decision to defeat ninth-seeded Bloomfield, 4-3, in the first round (round of 16) of the Essex County Tournament May 3 at Meadowland Park field.

Ellie Mischel had two hits and two RBI; Sydney Rednik had two hits, an RBI and two stolen bases; and Sydney Waldon had a hit and an RBI. Hudson Hassler had two hits, including a double as the Cougars improved to 10-7 on the season.

Waldon scattered four hits and allowed three runs, two earned, with five strikeouts for the win.

The Cougars won all three meetings with Bloomfield the season. The other two wins came in Super Essex Conference-Liberty Division play.

The Cougars will play the winner of top-seeded Cedar Grove and No. 17 seed Payne Tech in the quarterfinals May 11 at Verona.

In earlier action, the Cougars lost at West Essex, 5-2, May 2, in a SEC crossover game.