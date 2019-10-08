Columbia HS girls soccer team seeks ECT success

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Columbia High School girls soccer team, seeded 10th, hopes to make a good run in the Essex County Tournament.

The Cougars will visit No. 7 seed Millburn in the first round of the Essex County Tournament today, Oct. 10, at 4 p.m. The winner will advance to the quarterfinals on Saturday, Oct. 12, against most likely No. 2 seed West Orange.

CHS lost to Glen Ridge, 1-0, Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Meadowland Park and defeated McNair, 4-0, Friday, Oct. 4, at Lynn V. Profeta Field. to move to a 5-7 record.

Photos by Steve Ellmore

Columbia vs. Glen Ridge