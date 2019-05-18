Columbia HS softball team rallies past Edison in state tournament

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ – The fifth-seeded Columbia High School softball team overcame a 4-1 deficit and defeated 12th-seeded Edison, 5-4, in the first round of the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2, Group 4 state tournament May 16 at Meadowland Park.

CHS scored two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to draw within 4-3. The Cougars scored one run in the fifth to tie it 4-4 and scored the winning run in the sixth.

Claire Salinardo went 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI and Samantha Carlton went 2-for-3 with two RBI. Olivia Miller went 1-for-2 with two walks and an RBI and Sydney Rednik went 1-for-3 with an RBI. Sydney Waldon allowed four runs on three hits with five strikeouts for the win.

The Cougars,who improved to 13-9 on the season, will visit fourth-seeded Bayonne in the quarterfinals May 20. The winner will face the winner of No. 1 seed Westfield and No. 8 seed Columbia in the semifinals May 23.

Photos by Steve Miller

Columbia vs. Edison, state tournament

