Columbia HS softball team rallies past Edison in state tournament

By on Comments Off on Columbia HS softball team rallies past Edison in state tournament

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ – The fifth-seeded Columbia High School softball team overcame a 4-1 deficit and defeated 12th-seeded Edison, 5-4, in the first round of the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2, Group 4 state tournament May 16 at Meadowland Park.

CHS scored two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to draw within 4-3. The Cougars  scored one run in the fifth to tie it 4-4 and scored the winning run in the sixth.

Claire Salinardo went 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI and Samantha Carlton went 2-for-3 with two RBI. Olivia Miller went 1-for-2 with two walks and an RBI and Sydney Rednik went 1-for-3 with an RBI. Sydney Waldon allowed four runs on three hits with five strikeouts for the win.

The Cougars,who improved to 13-9 on the season, will visit fourth-seeded Bayonne in the quarterfinals May 20. The winner will face the winner of No. 1 seed Westfield and No. 8 seed Columbia in the semifinals May 23.

Photos by Steve Miller

Columbia vs. Edison, state tournament

Track and field

  

Columbia HS softball team rallies past Edison in state tournament added by on
View all posts by Joe Ragozzino →

COMMENTS