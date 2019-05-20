Columbia HS’ Jack Woods, Cecilia Munoz and Meredith Meyers honored at The Men of Essex awards night

MAPLEWOOD, NJ – The 61st annual The Men of Essex awards night and celebratory banquet was held on the evening of May 15 at the Cedar Hill Golf and Country Club. This year three recipients of this prestigious award were from Columbia High School. All competitive sports recognized by the Essex County School Districts are considered in the selection of recipients.

Cecilia Munoz was presented with the 2019 Men of Essex Scholar/Athlete Award . As captain of the CHS varsity soccer team, Cecilia was selected Most Valuable Offensive Player (2016-2018) and recipient of the Coaches’ Player Award. Her contributions helped capture the Super Essex Conference Liberty Division Champions in 2016. She received Honorable Mention in the American Division (2016) and Liberty Division (2017 and 2018). Her academic prowess earned her induction into the National Honor Society. She is active in school and civic affairs and served as President of the Math Team/Club. She also volunteers for Jersey Cares. Cecilia, who is a senior, will attend f the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Foil fencer Jack Woods received the 2019 Men of Essex Outstanding Athletic Achievement Award for winning gold at the State Individuals and the District 5 title, as well as being selected first on the First Team All-State (Foil) by NJ.com/Star Ledger. Jack was voted MVP (2019) by the CHS fencing team and the 2019 Frank Mustilli Award for his success and conduct both on and off the fencing strip. At the National America Cup Fencing Championships in April he placed 13th in the Division 1 Men’s Foil Event in which he defeated Columbia University’s champion and overall winner 5-0 in the pool rounds. He also recently won gold in the Div. 1 Men’s Foil event at the Mission ROC. With his high ACT and huge success on the National fencing circuit Jack, who is a junior, is being heavily recruited by the top academic and fencing colleges.

Meredith Meyer was also presented with the 2019 Men of Essex Scholar/Athlete Award. As captain of the CHS soccer team, Meredith was selected First Team All-Conference American Division (2018). She was selected Second Team All Super Essex Conference and Honorable Mention All SEC American Division in 2016 and 2017, respectively. She is the girls Soccer Program MVP, Coaches’ Player (2018) and Girls Soccer Program Players’ Player (2017). Her academic success has earned her induction into the National Honor Society. She is a senior and will be attending the Case Western Reserve University in the fall as a member of their Varsity Soccer Team.