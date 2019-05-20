Columbia HS girls track and field team finishes third at Essex County meet

MAPLEWOOD, NJ – The Columbia High School girls track and field team finished in third place overall in the girls team standings at the Essex County Championships held at West Orange High School’s Joe Suriano Stadium May 16-17.

The Cougars had 62 team points. West Orange was first with 127 points and Montclair was second with 69 points among the 20 scoring teams.

Kamille Sabio won the triple jump, Megan Mosteiro won the pole vault, and Shayla Keegan won the discus to lead the CHS girls team.

On the boys side, the Cougars had 20 points and finished 10th overall among the 21 scoring teams. St. Benedict’s Prep finished first.

CHS top-six finishes

Girls

100-meter dash: Fifth place: Lilian Williams, 12.75.

200-meter dash: Fourth place: Madison Davis, 26.37.

800-meters: Second place: Svea Wickelgren, 2:21.78.

1,600-meters: Second place: Kirah Tianga, 5:20.79.

3,200-meters: Fifth place: Kate Beemer, 12:!0.86.

400-meter hurdles: Fifth place: Cynthia Agu, 1:08.15.

Long jump: Fifth place: Sabio, 16- feet-1 ¾ inches.

Triple jump: First place: Sabio, 36-9. Fifth place: Agu, 34-6 ¼.

Pole vault: First place: Mosteiro, 10-9.

Discus: First place: Keegan, 121-9.

Shot put: Fifth place: Keegan, 33-11 ½.

Boys

110-meter high hurdles: Second place: Terrel Williams, 14.67.

400-meter hurdles: Fourth place: Williams, 57.27.

Pole vault: Second place: Callum Howald, 13-0.