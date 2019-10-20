Columbia HS football team defeats Bayonne, 10-7, on Drew Sinclair’s FG with no time left

BAYONNE, NJ — Senior Drew Sinclair kicked a 25-yard field goal with no time left in the game to lift the Columbia High School football team to a thrilling 10-7 win over Bayonne on Friday night, Oct. 18, in Bayonne.

The Cougars won their second straight game to improve to 5-2 on the season. Bayonne moved to 4-3.

Junior running back Joe Holdbrook scored on a 45-yard touchdown run with 5:45 left in the third quarter for Columbia.

CHS game stats

Offense

Rushing

Steve Henry, sophomore TB: 11 carries for 33 yards. Michael Caines, junior FL: 2 carries for 5 yards. Fred Holdbrook, senior RB: 1 carry for 5 yards. Nick Aaron, junior QB: 6 carries for 20 yards. Joe Holdbrook: 9 carries for 80 yards and 1 TD.

Passing

Nick Aaron: 10 for 18 attempts for 144 yards.

Receiving

Michael Caines: 5 catches for 54 yards. Kai Arrington, junior SB: 1 catch for 15 yards. Owen Mcguffey, junior WR: 2 catches for 70 yards. Quincy Saban, senior FL: 1 catch for 2 yards.

Defense

Joe Holdbrook, LB: 2 tackles, 2 assists. Fred Holdbrook, DE: 2 tackles, 1 assist, 1 fumble recovery. Jethro Pierre-Paul, senior DT: 8 tackles, 7 assists. Justin Anderson, junior DT: 7 tackles, 6 assists, 3 tackles for loss, 1 fumble recovery. Oneil Gooden, senior DL: 2 tackles, 1 assist. Rudy Lundy: 2 tackles, 2 assists. Kai Arrington, CB: 2 tackles, 1 interception, 2 pass breakups. Steve Henry, LB: 1 tackle. Hudson Grumieaux, senior DE: 5 tackles, 3 assists, 2 TFLs, 1 sack. Tristan Reynolds, junior DB: 3 tackles, 3 assists. Max Moore: 1 tackle, 1 assist. Bernie Mercier, senior LB: 12 tackles, 9 assists, 1 fumble recovery. Anthony Fuschetto, junior DE: 1 tackle, 1 assist. Moise Fadel, senior DB: 4 tackles, 1 assist.Owen Mcguffey: 1 tackle, 1 assist. David Owiassi, junior LB: 2 tackles, 1 assist.

Next game: The Cougars will visit East Orange Campus this Friday night, Oct. 25, at 7. East Orange Campus is 5-1 on the season.