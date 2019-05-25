Columbia HS softball team stuns top-seeded Westfield to reach North 2, Group 4 final

MAPLEWOOD, NJ – The fifth-seeded Columbia High School softball team rallied for three runs in the top of the seventh inning to break a 2-2 tie and beat top-seeded Westfield, 5-2, May 24 to advance to the championship game of the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2, Group 4 state tournament.

In the seventh inning, junior Hudson Hassler hit a tie-breaking single to score fellow Ellie Mischel and junior Olivia Miller added a two-run single for a three-run lead.

Miller, who had four RBI on the day, and Hassler each finished 3-for-4.

Westfield scored a run in the bottom of the first inning and another run in the third for a 2-0 lead. The Cougars scored two runs in the top of the fifth to tie the game.

Columbia improved to 16-11 on the season, while Westfield fell to 21-3. Westfield was the Union County Tournament runner-up, losing to Roselle Park in the UCT final.

CHS will visit second-seeded North Hunterdon in the final Tuesday, May 28. North Hunterdon defeated third-seeded Ridge, 16-1, to improve to 16-6.