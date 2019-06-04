Columbia HS’ Lauren Lake receives Best Teammate Award

Photo by Matt Healy.
Shown in the photo from left to right: the evening’s guest speaker Denis Nelson, Athletic Director of River Dell High School, the Cougars’ Best Teammate Lauren Lake, Investors Bank District Manager Razie Dauti, and Eve Schaenen of the Yogi Berra Museum.

MAPLEWOOD, NJ – Student-athlete Lauren Lake, who attends Columbia High School, received the 2019 Investors Bank Best Teammate Award.

Lauren, who plays on the women’s lacrosse team for the Cougars, was recognized because she exemplifies the strength of character, sportsmanship and supportive spirit that are vital to a team’s success.

The Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center hosted student-athletes from member schools of the Super Essex Conference (SEC) along with their families and coaches.

Eve Schaenen, the Museum’s Executive Director, said, “The Best Teammate Award allows us to recognize young people who are embodying the positive ideals that Yogi lived by his entire life, both on and off the field.”

 

  

