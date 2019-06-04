Columbia HS softball team enjoys memorable season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD, NJ – The Columbia High School softball team enjoyed one of its best seasons ever.

With a talented, hard-working group, the Cougars advanced to the quarterfinals of the Essex County Tournament, losing to top-seeded eventual runner-up Cedar Grove, one of the top teams in the state.

The Cougars also upset the No. 1 seed in Westfield en route to reaching the championship game of the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2, Group 4 state tournament. Though the fifth-seeded Cougars fell at second-seeded and North Hunterdon in the final, Smith’s squad can take great pride in their 16-12 season. North Hunterdon won the title for the third year in a row.

“The girls really came on at the end of the season, and really bought into the underdog role,” said CHS head coach Cliff Smith of his team. “Although we came up short in the sectional final, I was really proud of what the girls accomplished this season. We finished with a 16-12 record, but played the hardest schedule I have ever put together. I did this so I knew we would be battle-tested when the state tournament came around, and I think it really helped.

“I said to the team after the sectional final that this should be fuel for next season, because we know we have the ability to make it this far. We lose one senior next season (Captain/center fielder Cara Harrington), so with almost our entire team back, girls coming back from injury, I think we should have a really successful next season.”

The Cougars were led by several outstanding players.

Junior shortstop/captain Hudson Hassler led the team in several catetories. She hit .467 with 42 hits, 17 RBI, scored 40 runs, and stole 19 bases. Hassler also eclipsed the 100-hit mark late in the season.

Junior catcher Claire Salinardo hit .310 with 27 hits, nine doubles, 20 RBI and 24 runs scored.

Sophomore pitcher Sydney Waldon had 18 hits and drove in 15 runs, while collecting 11 wins in the circle, pitching 130.2 innings while striking out 146 and finishing with a 3.00 ERA.

Junior left fielder Olivia Miller also had a big year for the Cougars, collecting 20 hits, driving in 18 runs and scoring 16 times, while also playing a great left field, Smith said.

Smith also praised Harrington. He said Harrington “was everything I could ask for in a senior leader. She was fantastic all season long in leading this team , along with junior captain Hudson Hassler. Cara played a spectacular center field for us. She covered so much ground and made a lot of incredible catches. She will absolutely be missed next season.”

Photos by Steve Miller