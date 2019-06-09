Columbia HS track and field’s Terrell Williams and Megan Mosteiro earn medals at Meet of Champions

MAPLEWOOD, NJ – Columbia High School track and field’s Terrell Williams and Megan Mosteiro earned medals at the NJSIAA State Meet of Champions at Northern Burlington HS in Columbus on June 8.
Williams, a junior, finished in fourth place in the boys 110-meter hurdles in a season-best 14.07.
Mosteiro, a junior, took sixth place in the girls pole vault at 10 feet-6 inches.
The top eight finishers in each event earned medals.
Williams also finished in 13th place in the 400-meter hurdles in 55.42. Williams was the lone CHS boys competitor at the meet.
The other CHS girls competitors at the meet gave good efforts.
Svea Wickelgren, a sophomore, took 10th place in the 800-meter finals in a season-best 2:17.12.
Shayla Keegan, a senior, took 15th place in the discus finals at 121-0.
Shanil Auguste, a junior, took 26th place in the shot put finals at 35-0 ½.
