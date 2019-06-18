Columbia HS baseball team features All-SEC players

MAPLEWOOD, NJ – Despite struggling to a 5-16 season this spring, the Columbia High School baseball team featured three players who earned All-Super Essex Conference-American Division honors.

Senor outfielder Phil Whitney made First Team; senior shortstop Eliot Dix made Second Team; and junior pitcher Ethan Messeri and junior pitcher/outfielder Noah Haniph made Honorable Mention.

Whitney batted .419 with 26 hits (six doubles, one triple, two homers), 15 RBI, and 10 runs scored. In 79 plate appearances, he struck out just five times. Whitney boasted a .538 On-Base Percentage.

“Phil was our most consistent offensive force all season long,” said CHS first-year head coach Ryan Muirhead. “He was recognized as our team MVP and is continuing his baseball career at the County College of Morris.”

Dix batted .361 with 22 hits (five doubles, one triple, home run), nine RBI and 15 runs scored. He struck out just three times in 82 plate appearances and boasted a .524 OBP.

A four-year varsity starter, Dix also reached the 100-career hit milestone this season. Muirhead said Dix was a great defensive shortstop and strong left-handed hitter who will play Division 1 baseball at Longwood University in Farmville, Va. next year.

Messeri had a fine year on the mound. He had two wins and sported a 2.89 ERA. In 43 2/3 innings, Messeri allowed 40 hits and 25 walks and struck out 19. He won the team award for Best Pitcher.

“Our big-game pitcher, Ethan took the ball in almost every big game we had this season, and as you can see by his numbers, gave us a shot to win,” Muirhead said. “Overall his opponents had a 66 winning percentage. We look forward to Ethan returning to anchor our staff next year.”

Haniph batted .298 with 17 hits, including four doubles, seven RBI and nine runs scored. He had a .429 OBP.

“Noah was one of our top all-around players this year,” Muirhead said. “Offensively, he spent most of the time in the three-hole, hitting a hair under .300 in his first varsity season, and he also contributed on the mound and in the outfield. We look forward to Noah being a permanent fixture in our lineup and on the mound next spring.”

The SEC-American is the top division in the conference, featuring the likes of Seton Hall Prep, Nutley, Millburn and 2019 Greater Newark Tournament champion Montclair.

Though the Cougars endured a tough season, they gave strong efforts, giving Muirhead reason to feel optimistic for next season.

“Obviously the final record (5-16) wasn’t what we had hoped for going into this year, but we showed a lot of potential throughout the year, but struggled to put it all together for seven innings at a time. We went 1-1 versus Verona (Group 2 runner-ups), including an eight-inning game in the county tournament (GNT), played an eight-inning game against Madison (Group 2 champions), another eight-inning game versus Montclair (GNT champion), and for five innings we were 3-2 with Scotch Plains-Fanwood (Union County champions) before they pulled away at the end in our first-round state tournament game.

“We have 39 returning players coming into next year, so we’re excited to continue to develop and grow the CHS baseball program.”