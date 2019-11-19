Nutley/Columbia co-op ice hockey team gets ready for season

NUTLEY/MAPLEWOOD — The Nutley High School/Columbia High School co-op ice hockey team will begin the season Saturday, Nov. 30, against Governor Livingston at Codey Arena in West Orange at 5:45 p.m.

This is the second year that Columbia has offered ice hockey to its students. Last year, Columbia joined Nutley in forming a co-op program. Nutley has had a program for many years.

Nutley/Columbia enjoyed a great season last winter as it captured the McMullen Cup, beating Frisch, 4-2, in the final.

Nutley/Columbia finished with a 13-5-4 record.

Schedule

Nov. 30, Governor Livingston, at Codey Arena, West Orange, 5:45 p.m.

Dec. 4, Verona/Glen Ridge, at Codey Arena, 6:15 p.m.

Dec. 6, Bayonne, at Rich Korpi Ice Rink, Bayonne, 7;15 p.m.

Dec. 9, Millburn, at Codey Arena, 6:15 p.m.

Dec. 13, Scotch Plains-Fanwood, at Codey Arena, 8:45 p.m.

Dec. 18, Hanover Park, at Codey Arena, 6:15 p.m.

Jan. 4, Oratory Prep, at Codey Arena, 5:45 p.m.

Jan. 6, Cranford, at Warinanco Ice Skating Center, Roselle, 6:35 p.m.

Jan. 11, Millburn, at Codey Arena, 3:45 p.m.

Jan. 12, Verona/Glen Ridge, at Codey Arena, 5 p.m.

Jan. 18, Cranford, at Codey Arena, 5:45 p.m.

Jan. 24, Gill St. Bernard’s, at Codey Arena, 6:45 p.m.

Jan. 27, Governor Livingston, at Warinanco Ice Skating Center, 8:35 p.m.

Feb. 1, Montville, at Codey Arena, 3:45 p.m.

Feb. 4, Scotch Plains-Fanwood, at Warinanco Ice Skating Center, 8:35 p.m.

Feb. 9, Oratory Prep, at Union, 8:20 p.m.