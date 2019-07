MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ – On June 15 and 16, the Maplewood-South Orange Villagers 14U softball team went undefeated in five games to win championship rings at the annual Schools Out Tournament in Verona.

The division included teams from Montclair, Montville, and Verona. In the championship game against Verona, a two-run homer by Villager Liza Erickson in the bottom of the sixth inning broke a 6-6 tie, and the Villagers held on in the seventh inning for the win.