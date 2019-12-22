Columbia HS fencing teams sweep quad meet in the season opener

LIVINGSTON — It was a nail-biter at the first meet of the season Saturday, Dec. 21, but the Columbia High School fencers came out roaring and won all of their meets. It was a quad meet, which means that the girls faced Livingston and then Millburn, and the boys fenced against Livingston, Millburn and St. Benedict’s Prep.

The girls handily beat their opponents, scoring 18-9 against the Livingston, clinching at 14-8, and 19-8 against Millburn, clinching at 14-3.

The boys had a tougher time, coming down to the very last bout in two out of three of their wins. The boys began the day against Livingston, where junior epee fencer Tristen Reynolds won the last bout, putting an end to a strong comeback from Livingston. The boys ended their day with junior epee fencer Stanley Finlayson eking out a win after a very close match-up against St. Benedict’s. In between, the boys easily beat Millburn 15-12, clinching at 14-4.

Of special special note, senior foil fencer Nicholas Goguen-Compagnoni and junior foil fencer Zander Rhodes were undefeated for the day. All in all, a fantastic beginning to what the coaches and athletes hope will be a winning season.