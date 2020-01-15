Columbia HS fencing teams excel at Santelli and Cetrulo Tournaments

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — On Saturday, Jan. 11, the Columbia High School girls fencing team was up bright and early to attend the Santelli Championship Tournament at Drew University. The following day, the CHS boys fencing team followed in their footsteps so that they could fence at the Cetrulo Championship Tournament, also held at Drew. This two-day event is the largest high school fencing tournament in the world.

On Saturday, 54 girls fencing teams competed; and on Sunday, there were 56 boys fencing teams.

Columbia High School rocked! The girls finished fourth overall and the boys were fifth overall.

The girls epee squad was dominant and finished fourth among all epee squads. Following right behind was the girls sabre squad in ninth place and the girls foil squad in 12th place.

For the boys, the foil squad finished in fifth place, the sabre squad finished in ninth place and the epee squad placed 17th.

The CHS fencing teams are on a roll and hope their winning ways will continue this Sunday, Jan. 19, when they compete for top spots in District 3.

Photos by Nick Moramarco