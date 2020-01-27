Columbia HS swim teams splash to good efforts at the SEC/Essex County Championships

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Columbia High School boys and girls swim teams gave good efforts at the Super Essex Conference/Essex County Championships at NJIT in Newark on Jan. 20.

The girls took fourth place in the girls team standings among the 12 scoring teams.

The boys finished fifth overall in the boys team standings among the 13 scoring teams.

The following are CHS highlights:

Girls

In the 200-yard freestyle, sophomore Addie Wiener took second place in 1:57.37 and junior Katarina Dowlin took fifth place in 2:03.29.

Sophomore Maya Glenn took third place in the 100 butterfly in 1:00.07. Wiener took fifth place in the 100 freestyle in 55.41. Dowlin placed fourth in the 500 freestyle in 5:23.70.

Wiener, junior Lena Finamore, Glenn and Dowlin took second place in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:44.16.

Sophomore Olivia Kramer took fourth place in the 100 backstroke in 1:03.16. Glenn took sixth place in the 100 breaststroke in 1:12.86.

Wiener, senior Annabelle Jin-Hendel, Glenn and Dowlin took fourth place in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:53.62.

Boys

Junior Caleb Baron, senior Zubin Kremer Guha, sophomore Isaac Ortiz and junior Sylent Crawford took eighth place in the 200 medley relay in 1:50.03.

Senior Declan Lynch took second place in the 50 freestyle in 22.27. Lynch also took second place in the 500 freestyle in 4:53.09.

Junior Thaddeus Bernard finished in sixth place in the 100 butterfly in 55.91.

Sophomore Nelson Paraison, Bernard, senior Aidan Dwyer and Lynch took fifth place in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:32.11. Dwyer finished 10th in the 100 backstroke in 58.45. Bernard took eighth place in the 100 breaststroke in 1:03.36.

Paraison, Bernard, Dwyer and Lynch took third place in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:23.77.

Seton Hall Prep won the boys team title and Montclair won the girls team title.