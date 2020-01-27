Columbia HS girls basketball team wins third straight game; moves to 8-4

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Columbia High School girls basketball team defeated host Newark Collegiate, 58-33, Jan. 25 for its third straight win to improve to 8-4 on the season.

Kaijhe Hall had 16 points, Shana Desir had 12 points and Bella Galatt had 10 points to lead the Cougars. Maia Little had eight points, Corteney Provilon-Louis had six, Leah Connell had two and Sophia Rounsavill and Allie Harris each had one.

The streak started with a 38-37 win over host Newark Academy on Jan. 21 in Livingston. Little scored 11 points, Hall had nine points and 10 rebounds, Galatt had six points and seven rebounds and Provilon-Louis had seven points, 12 rebounds and five assists.

Desir scored 18 points in the 50-35 home win over Glen Ridge on Jan. 23. Provilon-Louis and Little each had eight points, Galatt and Hall each had six points, and Harris had four points.

The Essex County Tournament seeding was scheduled for Jan. 27 at Caldwell HS.