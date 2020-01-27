Columbia HS boys basketball team tops Shabazz for third win in a row

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Chris Darcelin had 16 points, Josiah Lawful had 14 points and Nigel Garcia had 13 points to lead the Columbia High School boys basketball team to a 70-49 home win over Shabazz on Jan. 25.

Andrew Rowley and Jalen Robinson each had eight points, and John Marley had seven points for the Cougars, who won their third straight game and improved to 8-6 on the season.

In the previous game, Lawful had 16 points and 10 rebounds and Darcelin had 14 points to lead the Cougars to a 68-65 home win over Payne Tech on Jan 21. Garcia and Elijah Gayle each had nine points, Rowley had nine points and six rebounds, and Robinson scored six points with five assists and five rebounds. The Cougars rallied from a 53-52 deficit going into the fourth quarter.

The Essex County Tournament seeding was scheduled for Jan. 27 at Caldwell HS.