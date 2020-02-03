Former Columbia HS track and field coach Lisa Morgan hired at Texas Christian University

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Former Columbia High School track and field and cross-country head coach Lisa Morgan has been hired as the Texas Christian University cross-country head coach.

Morgan, who recently was the head coach of the Bloomfield College track and field program, led the CHS boys and girls indoor and outdoor track and field and cross-country teams to numerous conference, county and state championships from 2007-2015.

A 1985 CHS graduate, Morgan coached several All-Americans, most notably Olivia Baker, a 2014 graduate who won the 400 titles at State Meet of Champions, indoors and outdoors, for all four years.

In April 2014, the CHS girls 4×800-meter relay, led by Baker, won its second straight Penn Relays title in a state-record 8:45.37, which was the second-fastest time in U.S. high school history as Baker split a meet-record 2:02.55.

In June 2014, the CHS girls team won the State Group 4 title for the fifth straight year. At the New Balance Nationals at North Carolina A&T a few weeks later, the girls sprint medley relay set the national record with a 3:50.81 performance.

Morgan also has been a Team USA coach. She was the distance coach for Team USA at the 2011 IAAF World Youth Championships in Lille, France, the head manager/coach at the 2013 IAAF Youth Championships in Donetsk, Ukraine, the distance coach for the U.S. at the World Junior Championships in 2014, and the first women’s coach of the men’s and women’s U.S. Team at the World Youth Championship in Cali, Colombia, which set a record by winning the most gold medals in meet history with nine.