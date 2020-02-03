Columbia HS girls basketball team is No. 10 seed in ECT

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Columbia High School girls basketball team received the No. 10 seed in the 46th Essex County Tournament.

The Cougars were scheduled to host either No 23 Belleville or No. 26 Weequahic on Feb. 6. The winner will visit No. 7 Payne Tech in the round of 16 on Feb. 8. The quarterfinals will be held Feb. 15 at the higher-seeded sites. The semifinals will be held Feb. 18 at West Orange High School and the final will be Feb. 22 at WOHS.

University is the No. 1 seed. East Orange Campus is the No. 2 seed.

The Cougars have been playing very well as of late.

Corteney Provilon-Louis and Shana Desir each had 12 points to lead the Cougars to a 47-37 win over Verona in a Super Essex Conference game on Jan. 30 at CHS. Kaijhe Hall had 10 points and Bella Galat had six points. Maia Little had three points and Allie Harris and Kyla Benson each had two as the Cougars won for the fourth time in their last five games to improve to 9-5 on the season.