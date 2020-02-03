Columbia HS boys basketball team seeks good run in the ECT

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Columbia High School boys basketball team hopes to make a strong run in the 74th Essex County Tournament.

The Cougars received the No. 6 seed in the 36-team field and will host a round of 16 game on Feb. 8 against either No. 27 Montclair Kimberley Academy, No. 33 Science Park, No. 22 Livingston or No. 11 West Side. The winner will advance to the quarterfinals on Feb. 15 at the higher-seeded site.

The semifinals will be held Feb. 18 at West Orange High School and the final will be held Feb. 22 at WOHS.

Immaculate Conception of Montclair is the No. 1 seed. Irvington is the No. 2 seed, Seton Hall Prep is the No. 3 seed and East Orange Campus is the No. 4 seed.

Chris Darcelin had 15 points and Nigel Garcia had 11 points in the 71-47 home loss to Newark East Side on Jan. 28 in a Super Essex Conference-American Division game. Josiah Lawful had 10 points, Jalen Robinson had five, Andrew Rowley had four and Ben Fisher added two.

Columbia lost at Plainfield, 47-41, Jan. 30 to move to an 8-8 record. Darcelin had 11 points, Robinson had 10, Garcia had nine, Rowley had seven and Lawful had four.