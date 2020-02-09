Columbia HS boys basketball team tops Weequahic; advances to ECT quarterfinals

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Sophomore Andrew Rowley scored 20 points and freshman Jalen Robinson had 16 points to lead the sixth-seeded Columbia High School boys basketball team to a 76-66 win over 11th-seeded Newark West Side in the Essex County Tournament round of 16 on Feb. 8 at CHS.

Junior Nigel Garcia had 14 points, junior Chris Darcelin had 11, sophomore Xavier Sposato had seven, junior Josiah Lawful had four and junior Elijah Gayle added two free throws for the Cougars, who snapped a four-game losing streak and improved to 9-10.

In the previous game, CHS lost to West Side, 39-36, Feb. 4 at CHS in a Super Essex Conference-American Division game. The Cougars defeated West Side, 58-51, Jan. 7 at West Side in the teams’ first divisional meeting.

CHS will visit No. 3 seed Seton Hall Prep in the quarterfinals on Feb. 15 in a match-up of divisional teams. CHS lost to SHP, 57-35, Jan. 16 at home in a divisional game. The Cougars had a bye in the preliminary rounds.