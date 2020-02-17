Columbia HS boys basketball team falls to Seton Hall Prep in ECT quarterfinals

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Nigel Garcia, a junior, scored 20 points and freshman Jalen Robinson had nine points, but the sixth-seeded Columbia High School boys basketball team lost at third-seeded Seton Hall Prep, 67-37, in the quarterfinal round of the 74th Essex County Tournament on Feb. 15 in West Orange.

The Cougars, who moved to 9-12, will visit Payne Tech on Feb. 20 at 6 p.m. in Newark before hosting both Chatham on Feb. 25 and Roxbury on Feb. 27, both 7 p.m. to finish the regular season.

CHS is the No. 15 seed in the North Jersey Section 2, Group 4 state tournament and will visit No. 2 seed Elizabeth on March 3.

In earlier action, the Cougars lost to powerhouse Immaculate Conception, 94-54, in a Super Essex Conference-American Division game at CHS on Feb. 11.