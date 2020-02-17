Columbia HS girls basketball team falls to East Orange in ECT quarterfinals

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The 10th-seeded Columbia High School girls basketball team lost at second-seeded East Orange Campus, 62-32, in the quarterfinal round of the 46th Essex County Tournament on Feb. 15. The Cougars moved to a 12-8 record.

In earlier action, Columbia fell at West Essex, 51-45, Feb. 11 in a Super Essex Conference-Liberty Division game on Feb. 11. The loss ended a four-game winning streak. Shana Desir had 13 points, Bella Galatt had nine points, Maia Little had eight points and Kaijhe Hall had six points. CHS lost to Nutley, 50-45, at home in a divisional game on Feb. 13. Little had 13 points, Corteney Provilon-Louis had 10, Galatt had nine and Hall had seven.

CHS will host both Newark Academy on Feb. 20 at 5:30 p.m. and Morris Hills on Feb. 22 at 11:30 a.m. The Cougars are the No. 8 seed in the North Jersey Section 2, Group 4 state tournament and will host No. 9 seed North Hunterdon on March 3.