Columbia HS girls basketball team falls to East Orange in ECT quarterfinals

Kaijle Hall grabs the ball for the Cougars in the season opener against Glen Ridge on Dec. 19. CHS won, 25-16.

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The 10th-seeded Columbia High School girls basketball team lost at second-seeded East Orange Campus, 62-32, in the quarterfinal round of the 46th Essex County Tournament on Feb. 15. The Cougars moved to a 12-8 record.

In earlier action, Columbia fell at West Essex, 51-45, Feb. 11 in a Super Essex Conference-Liberty Division game on Feb. 11. The loss ended a four-game winning streak. Shana Desir had 13 points, Bella Galatt had nine points, Maia Little had eight points and Kaijhe Hall had six points. CHS lost to Nutley, 50-45, at home in a divisional game on Feb. 13. Little had 13 points, Corteney Provilon-Louis had 10, Galatt had nine and Hall had seven.

CHS will host both Newark Academy on Feb. 20 at 5:30 p.m. and Morris Hills on Feb. 22 at 11:30 a.m. The Cougars are the No. 8 seed in the North Jersey Section 2, Group 4 state tournament and will host No. 9 seed North Hunterdon on March 3.

