Columbia HS girls basketball team seeks state tourney success

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Columbia High School girls basketball team hopes to make a good run in the North Jersey Section 2, Group 4 state tournament.

The Cougars, seeded No. 8, will host No. 9 seed North Hunterdon in the first round on March 3. The winner will face either No. 1 seed Watchung Hills or No. 16 Scotch Plains-Fanwood on March 5.

CHS lost to Newark Academy, 41-28, Feb. 20 at CHS for its fourth loss in a row to move to a 12-9 record. Shana Desir had seven points, Shanil Auguste and Bella Galatt each had six points, Kyla Benson had four points, Maia LIttle and Sophia Rounsavill each had two points and Kaijhe Hall had a free throw.