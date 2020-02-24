Columbia HS wrestlers Cahil Love Jr. and Maximus Moore finish second at Disrict 10; reach Region 3

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Cahil Love Jr. and Maximus Moore each took second place in their respective weight classes to lead the Columbia High School wrestling team at the District 10 tournament at Randolph on Feb. 22.

In the finals, Love, a senior, lost by pin in 1:10 to Joey Olivieri of Hanover Park in the 132-pound weight class, while Moore, a senior, lost by a 3-2 decision to Irvington’s Edwin Louis in the 220-pound weight class.

Tyson Carroll, a sophomore, took third place in the 182-pound class for the Cougars as he pinned Sean Firat of Cliffside Park in 1:25 in the third-place consolation.

Love, Moore and Carroll advanced to the Region 3 tournament at West Orange HS, beginning Feb. 26 and continuing Feb. 28-29. The top three finishers in each weight class in the districts advanced to the regions. Region 3 consists of districts 9, 10, 11 and 12.

Zack Hale, a freshman, took fourth place for the Cougars at the 106-pound weight class. Hale was pinned by Matt Steitz of Verona in 1:16 in the third-place consolation.

The Cougars finished in seventh place in the team standings. Hanover Park won the team title.