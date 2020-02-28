PHOTOS: Columbia HS boys basketball team defeats Chatham

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Freshman Jalen Robinson had 20 points, six assists and four steals to lead the Columbia High School boys basketball team to a 57-51 home win over Chatham on Feb. 25.

Junior Josiah Lawful had eight points, 13 rebounds and four blocks, junior Chris Darcelin had six points and six rebounds, junior Nigel Garcia had 11 points, three rebounds and two assists, junior Andrew Rowley had four points and eight rebounds, and sophomore Xavier Sprosta had four points.

The Cougars lost to Roxbury, 53-46, Feb. 27 at home to move to 11-13 on the season.

CHS will visit Seton Hall Prep on Feb. 29 at 11 a.m. in West Orange. The Cougars, seeded 15th, will visit No. 2 seed Elizabeth in the first round of the North Jersey Section 2, Group 4 state tournament on March 3 at 7 p.m.

Photos by Steve Ellmore

Columbia vs. Chatham, Feb. 25