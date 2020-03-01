Columbia HS wrestlers Cahil Love Jr. and Tyson Carroll advance to NJSIAA tournament in Atlantic City

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Cahil Love Jr. and Tyson Carroll punched their ticket to Atlantic City.

The Columbia High School wrestlers posted top-four finishes in their respective weight classes at the Region 3 tournament at West Orange HS on Feb. 26, 28-28 to earn berths in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association tournament at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City on March 5-7.

Love, a senior, took third place at the 132-pound class, while Carroll, a sophomore, finished in fourth place at 182. The top four finishers in each weight class from the regions earned berths for the NJSIAA tournament.

Love and Carroll won in the pre-quarterfinals on Feb. 26 and won in the quarterfinals on Feb. 28 before losing in the semifinals on Feb. 29. They won in the consolation semifinals to clinch berths in the NJSIAA tournament. Love pinned Logan Nauta of Warren Hills in 4:57, while Carroll decisioned Max Ruiz of Caldwell by a 7-2 score. In the third-place bouts, Love decisioned Giovanni Rivera of Morristown by a 6-5 score, while Carroll lost by pin to Bloomfield’s Zachary Andruchowit in 4:48.

Maximus Moore, a senior, was the other CHS wrestler at the region tournament, which consisted of the top three finishers in each weight class from districts 9, 10, 11 and 12. CHS competed in District 10 in Randolph. Moore, competing at the 220-pound weight class, lost in the pre-quarterfinals on Feb. 26 to become eliminated.

Region 3, at West Orange HS

Feb. 26

Pre-quarterfinals

132-pound weight class: Cahil Love Jr., Columbia, technical fall Ramin B-Razavi, Bloomfield, 19-4.

182: Tyson Carroll, Columbia, pinned Isaiah Augustin, Irvington, 5:04.

220: Jorge Montenegro, West Morris, decisioned Maximus Moore, Columbia, 4-3.

Feb. 28

Quarterfinals

132: Cahlil Love Jr., Columbia, decisioned Giovanni Rivera, Morristown, 13-6.

182: Tyson Carroll, Columbia, pinned Charlie Santoro, Hanover Park, 4:00.

Feb. 29

Semifinals

132; Joey Olivieri, Hanover Park, technical fall Cahil Love Jr., Columbia, 16-1, 3:30.

182: Nicholas Olivieri, Delbarton, decisioned Tyson Carroll, Columbia, 5-2.

Consolation semifinals

132: Cahil Love Jr., Columbia, pinned Logan Nauta, Warren Hills, 4:57.

182: Tyson Carroll, Columbia, decisioned Max Ruiz, Caldwell, 7-2.

Third-place

132: Cahil Love Jr., Columbia, decisioned Giovanni Rivera, Morristown, 6-5.

182: Zachary Andruchowitz, Bloomfield, technical fall Tyson Carroll, Columbia, 4:48.