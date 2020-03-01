Columbia HS trackster Terrel Williams wins 55-meter hurdles at Group 4 state championships

TOMS RIVER — Columbia High School senior Terrel Williams won the boys 55-meter hurdles at the indoor track and field Group 4 state championships at the Bennett Center in Toms River on Feb. 29. Williams was clocked in 7.37.

The CHS 4×400-meter relay team took 20th in 3:37.36. Williams and the relay team were the lone CHS boys competitors at the meet.

On the girls’ side, junior Ruth Pastuer took fourth in the 55-meter dash in 7.26 and senior Megan Mosteiro took fourth place in the pole vault at 10 feet-6 inches for CHS. Pasteur also was eighth in the 55-meter hurdles in 8.83; junior Bailey Hoff was 11th in the high jump at 5-0 and junior Sabrina McCrear was 18th in the 400-meter dash in 1:02.76.

The Group meet consisted of the top three finishers in each event at the sectional meets.

Based on their top-three finishes, Williams, Pasteur and Mosteiro automatically qualified for the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association Meet of Champions on March 8 at the Ocean Breeze Complex in Staten Island.