LIVINGSTON, NJ — For the second year in a row, Columbia High School fencer Jack Woods captured the boys foil championship at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association individual championships at Livingston HS on March 1. Woods, a senior, is the first to win the NJSIAA individual championship two years in a row since Brian Kaneshige won the title when representing CHS in 2009 and 2010.

CHS teammate Nicholas Goguen-Compagnoni finished in fifth place in boys foil.