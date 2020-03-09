Columbia HS’ Abdoul Kone to play in North-South All-Star Football Classic

By JR Parachini

Sports Editor

PISCATAWAY, NJ — One of Essex County’s top defensive linemen the last several seasons has been Abdoul Kone of Columbia, who will continue to terrorize opposing offensive lines at the University of Massachusetts.

Kone will be playing in the 42nd annual Phil Simms North South High School All-Star Football Classic. The game will take place Monday, June 29 at 7 p.m. at Kean University’s Alumni Stadium in Union.

“He’s a great kid and excellent academically,” said Columbia head coach Gary Mobley, who is on the North coaching staff.

Kone (6-foot-3, 180 pounds) was a three-year starter at outside linebacker and defensive end and played multiple positions on offense before he settled in at wide receiver.

Right now he is slated to play on the defensive line for the North All-Stars.

“From a physical standpoint he can do it all,” Mobley said. “He can rush, he can drop. He’s a prototypical, hybrid linebacker in the 3-4. I think he has NFL potential.

“I’ve coached a couple of kids that have already gone into the pros and they’ve seen him and he fits right into that category.

“He has the size, already, and the demeanor. He needs to get the opportunity at the next level and then who knows?”