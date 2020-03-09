Columbia HS indoor track athletes give good efforts at Meet of Champs

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Columbia High School indoor track and field athletes gave good efforts at the state Meet of Champions on March 8 at the Ocean Breeze Complex in Staten Island, N.Y.

On the boys’ side, senior Terrel Willams took first place in the preliminaries of the 55-meter hurdles out of 27 runners with a time of 7.45. However, in the finals of eight runners, Williams false-started and did not compete.

Williams also ran in the 200-meter dash finals and took 22nd in 23.03.

On the girls’ side, the 4×800-meter relay team took sixth place in the finals in 9:39.45. Ruth Pastuer took seventh in the prelims of the 55-meter dash out of 25 runners and then took eighth and last place in the finals, both in 7.27. Pastuer also took 19th in the 55-meter hurdles finals in 8.68. Megan Mosteiro tied for 11th with four other competitors in the pole vault finals at 10 feet-6 inches.

The meet consisted of the top three finishers, plus 12 wild-card berths, in each event from the six Group meets.

