Columbia HS fencers excel at state Individual Tournament

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

LIVINGSTON, NJ — The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association Individual High School Fencing Tournament was held on March 1 at Livingston High School. Columbia High School had six fencers qualify for the tournament, based upon their excellent performance at the District 3 Competition on Jan. 19.

They are as follows: freshman Lindsey Minor, girls epee; junior Vivienne Clarke, girls foil; junior Shaine Hammarberg, girls sabre; seniors Nicholas Goguen-Compagnoni and Jack Woods, boys foil; and senior Jeremy Giles, boys sabre. All of the CHS fencers advanced to the second round of the tournament — top 14 — and five of the six fencers advanced to the final round — top eight. In the end, the results were as follows

Woods, first place, boys foil

Goguen-Compagnoni, fifth place, boys foil

Giles, eighth place, boys sabre

Hammarberg, eighth place, girls sabre

Minor, eighth place, girls epee

Clarke, 11th place, girls foil

Based on these results and other performances throughout the season, the following five CHS fencers made the New Jersey Interscholastic Fencing Association All-State team and will be honored at the All-State Banquet, to be held on March 30:

Woods, boys foil, first team

Goguen-Compagnoni, boys foil, first team

Giles, boys sabre, second team

Hammarberg, girls sabre, third Team

Minor, girls epee, third team