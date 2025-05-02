Maplewood fencer Charlie Lim receives Montclair Kimberley Academy’s ‘Winter Captain’s Award’

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Maplewood resident Charlie Lim, a standout junior fencer at Montclair Kimberley Academy, was the recipient of the prestigious Montclair Kimberley Academy “Winter Captain’s Award,” following the past winter high school sports season.

“The very special award is given out each season to that male or female captain who has exhibited the qualities that our school looks for in our team captains: leadership, dedication, respect, work ethic, and being a role model, both on and off the field, to his or her teammates and peers,” said MKA athletic director Todd Smith. “Charlie is a very worthy recipient of MKA’s Captain’s Award from the past winter season.”

The highly skilled Maplewood fencer received major praise from his MKA coach for helping to pave the way to much individual and team success during the 2024-2025 scholastic winter campaign.

“Charlie has been a leader on our fencing team for several years, but in his first year as team captain, he truly embraced a role that he was already playing…a mentor and teacher,” said MKA head fencing coach Derek Morf. “He took the boys and girls foil squads under his wing and taught them about the weapon during practices, and guided and coached them during meets.

“Charlie’s efforts at practice and meets helped both squads grow over the course of the season, as evidenced by the boys

foil squad taking second place at both

the district and NJ prep tournaments, as well as the girls foil squad taking third place at the NJ prep tournament. That would not have been possible without his leadership, but that alone doesn’t tell the full story. Charlie went on to earn the single most all-state points by any boys foil fencer in the state this past season, while finishing with a 38-3 record in meets,

all while on his way to finishing fourth

in the (New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association) state individual championships.

“Charlie’s leadership and experience were a huge factor in the success of the boys fencing team during the entire season and we expect even bigger things from him in his senior season next year.”

Photo Courtesy of Montclair Kimberley Academy Athletics