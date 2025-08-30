Maplewood’s Luca Sieger excels for German national baseball team

helps U-23 team in the European championships in Czech Republic

Luca Sieger takes a cut at the plate. He will attend St. Peter’s University in Jersey City this fall, where he will continue his baseball career on an athletic scholarship.

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Maplewood resident Luca Sieger recently returned from Europe, having played with the German men’s national baseball team in a three-game series against the Czech Republic in Regensburg, Germany (July 31, Aug 1-2).  

Sieger then played with the U-23 German national team in the U-23 European Baseball Championship, which took place in Trebic and Brno (Czech Republic), Aug. 5-9. He singled in his first plate appearance, knocked in the game-tying run and scored the game-winning run in the U-23 Euro opener against Italy. 

This fall, Sieger begins his freshman year at Saint Peter’s University in Jersey City, where he received a baseball scholarship.

Sieger played at Montclair Kimberley Academy, before attending P27 Baseball Academy in Lexington, S.C., from January 2024 until graduating this past May.

 

 

  

