Maplewood’s Luca Sieger excels for German national baseball team

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Maplewood resident Luca Sieger recently returned from Europe, having played with the German men’s national baseball team in a three-game series against the Czech Republic in Regensburg, Germany (July 31, Aug 1-2).

Sieger then played with the U-23 German national team in the U-23 European Baseball Championship, which took place in Trebic and Brno (Czech Republic), Aug. 5-9. He singled in his first plate appearance, knocked in the game-tying run and scored the game-winning run in the U-23 Euro opener against Italy.

This fall, Sieger begins his freshman year at Saint Peter’s University in Jersey City, where he received a baseball scholarship.

Sieger played at Montclair Kimberley Academy, before attending P27 Baseball Academy in Lexington, S.C., from January 2024 until graduating this past May.