MKA football player Nate Chou nominated for ‘Heart of a Giant Award’

MAPLEWOOD/MONTCLAIR, NJ — Maplewood resident Nate Chou, a senior at Montclair Kimberley Academy, recently earned a nomination for USA Football’s “Heart of a Giant Award,” which is an annual award presented by the Hospital for Special Surgery and the New York Giants.

Now entering its 12th straight year, the award spotlights high school athletes in the tri-state area who demonstrate a “relentless work ethic and unmatched love for the game,” according to award organizers.

Players are nominated by their coaches for their commitment, teamwork, willpower, character and dedication – on and off the field.

“Nate is a dedicated captain for our team this year, despite unfortunately suffering a bad leg injury at a college camp this past summer,” said MKA veteran head coach Anthony Rea, of West Orange. “He was expected to be our starting quarterback, making the move from wide receiver, where he played for his first three years, in order to help the team, and also be a four-year starting safety on defense.

“Obviously, it is a very difficult loss for our team not to have Nate playing for us in each week’s game, but he remains in good spirits and continues to work hard in completing his recovery.

“He is committed to play his college football at Wesleyan next year and he has a great future in the sport, in addition to being an outstanding student!”

Organizers behind the prestigious “Heart of a Giant” award had this to say about MKA’s dedicated senior tri-captain:

“Nate Chou, a senior at Montclair Kimberley Academy, has been a standout football player and student leader throughout high school. He has earned first team all-league honors as a safety and was named Rookie of the Year, showing exceptional skill on the field. Despite suffering a fractured tibia and fibula that required multiple surgeries and ended his senior season, Nate remains a team leader, helping motivate teammates and maintain team culture. Academically, he has earned Honor Roll every semester and serves as student body president, using initiatives like ‘Nate’s Takes’ and ‘Cougar of the Week’ to highlight and celebrate peers. He founded a football camp to give back to younger athletes and graduated from the World Leadership School after a transformative experience in Tanzania. Nate has committed to Wesleyan University as a recruited football player and continues to demonstrate resilience, leadership and dedication, both on and off the field.”

“The physical recovery was tough, but the mental recovery — accepting the loss of football— was even harder,” Chou wrote as part of his submission to the contest. “Football taught me how to be resilient, disciplined and how to lean on my teammates and coaches for strength.”

Organizers said: “The nominee with the most votes will be named that week’s finalist. At the conclusion of the six-week process, there will be a total of 11 honorees (six weekly finalists and five honorable mentions) recognized for their work ethic and character. Each finalist will receive a $1,000 equipment grant for their high school football program, with the grand prize winner earning an additional $9,000 grant for their school and being honored on the field at a future Giants game this season. Selection of the grand prize winner will be based on video submissions explaining why they have the Heart of a Giant.”

MKA entered recent action with a 1-3 record, including a heartbreaking 20-14 overtime setback to Riverdale Country Day (N.Y.) School on Saturday, Sept. 20, in Montclair.

