Rosen leads state-ranked MKA boys soccer team this season

MAPLEWOOD/MONTCLAIR, NJ — Montclair Kimberley Academy’s state-ranked boys soccer team has a wealth of talent, including Maplewood resident Gustavo Rosen, a starting junior midfielder for the Cougars, who were recently ranked No. 13 in nj.com’s statewide Top 20.

“Gus is a very skilled player who provides superb and steady play for us,” said MKA coach Rob Leather. “We have high expectations for this season’s team and Gus is a big reason for having championship aspirations.”

Rosen scored seven goals and had seven assists for last season’s 19-4 MKA soccer team that captured the state prep B-Division Tournament title and reached the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Non-Public, North B state sectional final.

Rosen has one goal so far this season for a 2-4 MKA team that has faced a very difficult schedule in the early going, including setbacks to the state’s two top-ranked teams, No. 1 St. Benedict’s and No. 2 Delbarton.

