Sieger is key attacker for MKA field hockey

MAPLEWOOD/MONTCLAIR, NJ — Maplewood resident and junior Eva Sieger continues to shine for the Montclair Kimberley Academy field hockey team, which entered recent action with a 4-3 record and looks to repeat as prep tournament champions this fall.

Sieger, who scored 11 goals last season, had one goal through the first seven matches, while continuing to provide solid all-around play for coach Injoo Han’s Cougar stickers.

“Eva is a very special athlete with a tremendous field hockey IQ,” said MKA’s veteran head mentor. “She also stars in softball for our school and continues to improve in field hockey, where she remains a definite option in our attack.”

This season is just the fifth year Sieger has played the sticker sport. In softball, she excels as the starting shortstop and as a top hitter for MKA’s prep B tournament championship team from last May, while finishing the season batting a solid .444 with 20 runs and 13 stolen bases.

MKA has been a consistent prep tournament championship team in field hockey under coach Han and has won five straight titles.

The Cougars, who won prep B titles in 2021 and 2022, also won prep A tourney crowns in 2023 and 2024.

