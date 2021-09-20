Orange HS football team falls to Nutley

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

NUTLEY, NJ — With a lot on their plate these past few weeks, the Orange High School football Tornadoes dropped their third consecutive game, falling to Nutley, 34-6, on Sept. 18 at Nutley’s Tangorra Field.

After opening the season with a 43-7 loss to Chatham, Orange was forced to forfeit its game against Newark West Side, citing internal issues that would later be addressed.

They were able to keep a positive outlook in this week’s game against Nutley, despite the adversity that they were experiencing throughout the day. The Raiders jumped on the Tornadoes almost immediately, snagging an interception from Orange quarterback Maurice Williams after the game’s opening kickoff.

The Raiders drove 55 yards in three plays to score on a 3-yard punch into the end zone. The Raiders’ score was by running back Paul Scutti, who had nine touches for 72 yards and a score. The Raiders then capitalized on a punt from Orange and proceeded to go 51 yards, capping the four-play drive with a 13-yard touchdown by Brandon Lucia, who missed the point-after attempt, to give Nutley a 13-0 lead in the first quarter.

Orange had to stay on its toes as the Raiders kept them from crossing the 50-yard line most of the day. Nutley would find the end zone three more times in the second quarter, to go up 34-0 over the Tornadoes. The Raiders played a balanced running attack that saw quarterback Matthew Harbison score from a yard out, Vincent Miller catch a Harbison pass from 27 yards out, and Brandon Lucia flash his wheels for an 85-yard touchdown explosion.

“We made some adjustments that we will continue to build on,” Orange’s interim head coach Khalfani Alleyne said. “We are excited to see where we can go.” Orange did make some great plays on defense, which included a spinning aerial interception by defensive back Khyron Hill to prevent another Nutley touchdown. The Tornadoes would later pull a goal-line stand that gave them some life late in the fourth quarter. With the help of a couple of big runs from running back Nazmir Palmer, Williams was able to break loose for a late-game 65-yard gallop to score Orange’s lone touchdown. “We didn’t want to score anymore unless we had to,” Nutley head coach JD Vick said, “but I have to give Orange credit, they did not just lay down. They gave it their all to the final whistle. For that, they have my respect.”

Nutley will put its nine-game winning streak to the test when they host the Millburn Millers. Meanwhile, Orange will have its home opener against the West Essex Knights at Bell Stadium. Those games will be played Friday, Sept. 24, at 7 p.m.

Orange (0-2)

Sept. 4: Loss, vs. Chatham, at William Paterson University, 43-7

Sept. 18: Loss, at Nutley, 34-6

Sept. 24: vs. West Essex, 7 p.m.

Oct. 1: at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Oct. 8: vs. Barringer, 7 p.m.

Oct. 15: vs. Livingston, 7 p.m.

Oct. 22: at Millburn, 7 p.m.

Oct. 30: at Montclair, 1 p.m.

Nutley (3-0)

Sept. 3: Win, vs. Bloomfield, 18-13

Sept. 10: Win, at Belleville, 29-28

Sept. 18: Win, Orange, 34-6

Sept. 24: vs. Millburn, 7 p.m.

Oct. 1: at Demarest, 7 p.m.

Oct. 9: vs. River Dell, 1 p.m.

Oct. 16: at Barringer, 1 p.m.

Oct. 23: vs. Bergenfield, 1 p.m.

Oct. 29: at West Essex, 7 p.m.

Photos Courtesy of Kerry E. Porter