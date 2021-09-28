Nutley HS football team routs Millburn to improve to 4-0; extends win streak to 10 games

NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley High School football team is a perfect 10!

The Raiders crushed Millburn, 41-0, Sept. 24, at Tangorra Field/Oval Park in a Super Football Conference–American Red Division game for their 10th straight victory dating to last season. The win improved their record to 4-0 overall and 3-0 in the division on the season, following last year’s undefeated 6-0 campaign.

Senior quarterback Matthew Harbison completed six of seven passes for 97 yards and a touchdown and junior running back/linebacker Mitchell Mainiero ran for two touchdowns to lead the Raiders in the victory.

Harbison connected with senior fullback/linebacker Frank Contella on a 20-yard TD pass with 5:02 left in the first quarter to give Nutley a 6-0 lead. The point-after kick was no good.

Harbison ran for a 55-yard TD and junior wide receiver/QB/defensive back Brandon Lucia scored on the two-point conversion with 3:48 left in the first quarter to make it 14-0.

In the second quarter, senior RB/DB Paul Scutti scored on an 8-yard run and Lucia added the point-after for a 21-0 lead with 7:39 remaining.

Mainiero ran for a 3-yard TD and Lucia kicked the extra point to extend it to 28-0 with 5:15 left in the half. Mainiero then scored on a 25-yard run with 59 seconds remaining to make it 34-0 at the half. The point-after was missed.

Junior WR/DB Vincenzo Rizzuto had a 1-yard TD run for the final play of the third quarter and Lucia kicked the point-after for the final score.

The Raiders, under first-year head coach JD Vick, will visit Demarest in a SFC crossover game on Oct. 1 at 7 p.m. Demarest is 1-3 this season.

Game stats:

Rushing:

Lucia:

5 rushes for 45 yards

Michael Zitola, junior FB/LB:

1 rush for 2 yards

Scutti:

4 rushes for 12 yards

Frankie Contella, senior FB/LB:

1 rush for 5 yards

Harbison:

4 rushes for 75 yards

Mainiero:

5 rushes for 43 yards

Rizzuto:

7 rushes for 14 yards

Lucas De Christafaro, senior FB/LB:

2 rushes for 7 yards

Receiving:

Lucia:

2 receptions for 33 yards

Contella:

1 reception for 20 yards

Frankie Kokos, senior WR/DB:

1 reception for 30 yards

Vincent Miller, senior WR/DB:

1 reception for -1 yard

Scutti:

1 reception for 15 yards

Passing:

Harbison: 6 for 7 attempts for 97 yards (1 TD Pass)

Nutley, 4-0 record

Sept. 3: Win, vs. Bloomfield, 18-13

Sept. 10: Win, at Belleville, 29-28

Sept. 18: Win, Orange, 34-6

Sept. 24: Win, Millburn, 41-0

Oct. 1: at Demarest, 7 p.m.

Oct. 9: vs. River Dell, 1 p.m.

Oct. 16: at Barringer, 1 p.m.

Oct. 23: vs. Bergenfield, 1 p.m.

Oct. 29: at West Essex, 7 p.m.