NUTLEY — The Nutley High School girls tennis team wore pink in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month in October.

The NHS program has seen a big turnout this season with 23 players, and hopes to see more players in the future. The varsity team is under 14th-year head coach Valerie Martin and the junior varsity team is under coach Joseph Martin, Valerie’s son.

Photos Courtesy of Chris Caporaso